Speech to Text for Reynolds launches 'See Something, Say Something'

aftermath of the recent school shooting in florida... iowa governor kim reynolds is unveiling the re-launch of the "see something, say something" campaign in the state. the governor announced that during a press conference yesterday where she encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity or objects to law enforcement. we talked to a clear lake woman who supports the move... but cautions to be reasonable with it. alex wessling clear lake, ia "we need to, for our kids' sake and our community's sake and from a safety standpoint, definitely report to authorities when we see something. but it needs to come from being levelheaded and not acting out of fear, because that can cause some mis- reporting or some discrimination issues." the campaign will use advertising on radio...billboard s...and posters to spread the message across the state.