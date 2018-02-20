Speech to Text for Police take heroin off the streets

felony drug charges for the second time this month. mug 1:tyler green tyler green.jpg 2nd felony drug arrest kimt news 3 rochester police arrested tyler green on february 2nd after officers found more than one hundred grams of meth. after he left the jail - police say they learned he planned to head to chicago to buy heroin. the rochester criminal interdiction unit pulled him over on saturday. heroin bust-vo-2 he and a passenger - 26- year-old talia hoffman - now both face charges for possessing... selling... and transporting drugs across borders. heroin bust-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:rochester police dept. 2 arrested in heroin bust kimt news 3 those charges come after police say they found 3 ounces of heroin inside green's vehicle. they say the drugs have a street value of around 20 to 25- thousand dollars. / heroin bust reax-vo-1 heroin bust reax-vo-2 k-i-m-t sat down with a peer recovery specialist at recovery is happening - a long-term recovery resource for addiction. joe saia is a former drug-user - who says every little bit taken off the streets helps - especially during the current drug epidemic.xxx heroin bust reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:joe saia peer recovery specialist "it's a drop in the bucket to be honest, but it is a start and anytime you can get these things of any sort of any amount off the street, it's always a good thing." coming up on kimt news 3 at six - hear why he says the courts should take a different approach when it comes to punishing drug users compared to those selling the substances. / say something see something-vo-7 in