Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-20-18)

tyler wx weather-main-7 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. after two back to back rounds of freezing rain, we're finally going to catch a break for tonight and into wednesday. the problem with tonight will be temperatures falling to the single digits making refreezing a big issue. sunshine is back for wednesday with highs warming up into the lower 20's. this will help get rid of some of the ice stuck on cars and on sidewalks. clouds return wednesday night and will be with us throughout thursday as we track our next storm system. our next system will arrive thursday and will bring snowfall. this is looking to bring some accumulation back to the area with some freezing rain also potentially in the mix. this storm looks to mainly be focused on snowfall. this will linger thursday night and into friday morning before clearing out for friday afternoon and evening. yet another storm will move in saturday and will look to bring additional accumulations. by the end of saturday if you count both storm systems, 3-6" of new snowfall will be possible. we'll warm up into the lower to mid 30's by sunday