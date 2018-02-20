Speech to Text for Life hacks for scraping ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

driving can be treacherous this morning... especially if you can't see out of your windshield. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has some hacks to break through the ice. skate, skate, skate, you can skate on it. > people are treating sidewalks to help keep them safe, and from looking like this one near downtown rochester, almost completely frozen solid. people in the community tell me they have their own solutions to freezing days ? like investing in good boots with lots of traction. they also have some tips for the car, like de? icing spray. just let it sit for a second and the ice just melts off, no scraping or anything. they make area dispatchers you to (not call them if your power goes out. unless, of course there's a