Speech to Text for MNDOT keep roads clear

traveling can be tricky. d?o?t crews have been out around the clock to treat the roads and make them as safe as possible. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is out checking on the latest conditions ? she joins us live in storm tracker three. good morning ? right now we are on ( ) and conditions are ( ). as you can see... i stopped by mndot district six yesterday morning when they (started preparing the roads for this storm.xxx during the morning mist they key was to get some kind of bond down on the road so they hustled to get salt and sand down before the snow started. plow operators have had to change their tactics as the weather changed over the past 24 hours as the weather has changed. (nats) as you head out this morning ? operators want to stress the importance of slowing down and giving the plows plenty of space to work. "they'll be going slower, look for their flashing lights, move over or just stay back. they're putting down salt and sand so that gives you better traction, so why not stay back? let them do the job." mndot crews have been working 12 hour shifts