Falling ice dangers

many are looking down, watching their step on icy pavement, but people should also be looking up. see the valleys over there with the snow it, those are going to grow icicles. jeff allman owns five buildings in rochester and says icicles are a real concern. one of the best ways to avoid icicles forming is to stay on top of snow removal. allman says landlords (and the public need to be aware of the dangers. they're very dangerous. i mean they fall really far and really fast and certainly in rochester as we grow taller buildings. i've seen two?three feet icicles fall. experts say being hit by an icicle can cause anything from cuts with bleeding to serious

