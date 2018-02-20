Speech to Text for Local Sports (2/19)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seasons the charles city boys basketball team has entered the post season and left it all in the same night...leaving the senior class with an 0 and 3 record in playoff games... ifa at cc boys-vogx-1 ifa at cc boys-vo-3 so tonight the comet boys hope to turn things around opening up substate with a home quarterfinal against iowa falls alden - it was just a one point lead for c-c at half but they made the necessary adjustment...jac kson molested driving in gets two to fall - now he goes with the dish to noah schlader who avoids the block to lay it in - but the star of the night was none other than molested...the junior lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a substate 2 quarterfinal if-a charles city 56 67 final led with 32 points and shut down the cadets top scorer in the second half as charles city wins 67-56.xxx ifa at cc boys-sotgx-1 ifa at cc boys-sotgx-2 we really stepped up our defense of effort we realize that at half time the freshman number 14 was really killing us we had to shut him down we got to the whole we started to get inside getting jumpers and that's what really sparked our second half ifa at cc boys-sotgx-3 next up for the charles city boys it's a substate semifinal against webster city on thursday night...it will be another home game for the comets...it's a 7pm tip off. / mc boys-gx-2 one other game was played tonight...it's a class 4a substate quarterfinal between waterloo west and mason city...according to coach task the mohawks faught hard until the end but their season will come to an end losing 67- 49...mohawks say goodbye to 9 seniors. / two years ago the mason city girls basketball team squeaked by waverly shell rock in a four point region final to then run the table at state and take home the class 4-a title... mc girls 6-vo-1 mc girls 6-vo-2 but last year the ladies fell short of a return to state...and that defeat is driving them this week as they gear up for a mohawk - gohawk rivalry showdown with a spot at state on the line tomorrow night...while there is only a few that were on the 2016 championship roster...the squad says they are more than ready to make a return the well.xxx mc girls 6-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:autum anderson mason city senior i think we play a lot better as a team this year we played good as the team last year to there's just some of us who really want to get back down there there's only a few of us are on the team when we went to state we want to make it down there again mc girls 6-sotgx-4 we've got three kids that were on the state championship game two years ago but that also means there's 11 kids to wear a part of the team last year but really were a part two years ago so i think there's a desire to win this game to get back to state spx fp 2 team score:class 4a region 2 final (7) mason city mohawks logomcmohawks.png (13) waverl ... their game against the go- hawks is set for tomorrow in the mason city gym at 7 pm. / state bowling-vbox-1 state bowling-vbox-3 both the charles city boys and girls bowling teams placed today in waterloo for the 1a bowling championships finishing as state runner- ups.. the girls had a grand total of 2786 and the guys finished with a score of 3148, 31 points off first place...they each had individual placewinners with kaleb ross and baili girkin each finishing in third. / wild-vo-2 wild-vo-3