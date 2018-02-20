Speech to Text for Towing and ice storms

we saw about a tenth to an eighth of an inch of ice in rochester according to our stormteam 3 meteorologists. that may not seem like a lot - but it was enough to keep tow truck drivers working 24/7 pulling people out of dangerous situations. tow truck ride along-vo-1 "48 is clear- discount tire north" click tow truck ride along-natvo-2 rob olson is a tow operator at pulver towing and says today hasn't been their busiest day of the year but he still hasn't had much down time. from pulling people out of the ditch-to towing cars to auto repair shops-he says he stays busy. most of the calls today were weather- related and rob tells kimt usually when one person slides...others will too.xxx tow truck ride along-sot-1 tow truck ride along-sot-2 "a lot of times we'll be on our way to a call and then we'll see 5-6 cars in a ditch." rob's best adivce for someone who finds themselves in a dangerous situation is to just stay put in your car until help arrives - and then to sit back and let them do their jobs.