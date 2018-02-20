Speech to Text for Emergency medical flights

them is dangerous as well. each year about 900 emergency medical flights leave from mayo clinic in rochester. so how does today's weather impact them? brooke mckivergan spent her evening with a mayo 1 pilot to find out how pilots keep themselves and passengers safe in the sky. katie i'm here at saint marys hospital where just about 3 hours ago-i was one hundred and fifty feet above rochester on the helipad. that's where mayo 1 pilot neil wienk explained how they handle winter weather days like today. "make a safe decision and make the flight itself a safe situation for everybody." before ever taking off- pilots have to do a risk assessment evaulating all factors of flight. from checking the weather radar to making sure the entire crew is well rested...everything is inspected before take off. "we have 3 statues. we have green weather yellow weather and red weather. green means we can go anywhere in our flying area without any consideration of weather or concern. yellow means theres something out there we want to look at and red means we can't get there, its not a safe situation and that's where we're at today." and though there were no rescue crews out by air today- "if the aircraft itself can't do it then they'll elect to go critical care by ground." neil tells me there are at least 2 medical crews on every flight to ensure they have all the help they need. he also tells me he doesn't know the type of situation his flight will be until all aspects are checked and safe-that way there will be no temptation to take a flight that may be dangerous. live in rochester- brooke mckivergan. mercy medical center in mason city is also on code red today due to low temperatures and ice.