Charles City boys and girls bowling finish as state runner-u

Charles City boys and girls bowling finish as state runner-ups

Posted: Mon Feb 19 19:08:16 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 19 19:08:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

state bowling-vbox-2 for the past few years now charles city bowling has been dominating north iowa, consitently making state tournament appearances...la st year the c-c ladies took home bronze state bowling-vbox-1 state bowling-vbox-3 but this go around both the boys and girls placed today in waterloo for the 1a bowling championships finishing as state runner- ups...the guys finished with a score of 3148, 31 points off first place...and the girls had a grand total of 2786...they each had individuals place with kaleb ross and baili girkin each finishing in third. / two years ago the

