1-19-18 6:00

after on and off freezing rain. this is a look at a semi crash on i-90. meteorologist sara knox will explain just how dangerous the conditions are and what you should expect for your evening commute - in a live report. / open 3-vo-2 and i'm brian tabick live in mason city. i'll explain how a thick layer of ice can leave residents in the dark - coming up. / gun tease-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:background checks plus - revamping background checks after the deadly school shooting in florida. a local gunshop owner's reaction to proposed changes coming up. / first look wx-stnger-2 thanks for joining us. i'm katie huinker. first - it's the story on everyone's minds - the ice. we're looking ahead to another round of freezing rain. let's check in now with kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist tyler roney...tyler what can expect? first look wx-stnger-3 first look wx-live-2 be sure to remain on alert for the rest of today and into tomorrow. the potential for more freezing rain first look wx-lvo-4 lowerthird2line:jackknifed semi kimt news 3 remains high, thus the chance for further icing of roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots remains very high. although crews are working hard to lay salt and other traction controlling substances, thay cannot always be relied upon, especially when the amount of vehicles on the roadways decreases. this is especially important for those who will be taking to the roads overnight - black ice is very hard to distinguish, especially in low light situations. please take things slow and be aware of your fellow drivers and pedestrians. for walkers, you'll want to be extremely careful as well. ice covers every surface. live on the roads of rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. first look wx-stnger-1 first look wx-live-2 the freezing drizzle continues for mason city. we are in the lull before another round of freezing rain returns later on tonight. main roads that have been pre treated are in decent shape but sideroads and sidewalks are still very slippery. live in mason city, meteorologist brandon libby, kimt news 3. first look wx-main-3 first look wx-main-4 first look wx-main-5 tonight: wintry mix returns. lows: upper teens to near 20. winds: north at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: am wintry mix. highs: lower to mid 20's. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday night: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. thanks, tyler. / power outages-bpclip-2 power is restored to the nearly 1- thousand rochester residents and 200 kossuth county residents who experienced an outage this morning. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us live from mason city to explain how icy weather can lead to outages like these...brian? xxx brian story-lintro-2 katie it isn't the ice building up on the power lines that allaint says is concerning - it's actually icy road ways. xxx power outages-lmpkg-1 power outages-lmpkg-2 those with alliant say people like paige rubash who are out on the roads today are facing slippery conditions that cause them into a power pole and cause an outage. rubash says she's seeing too many drivers driving way too fast - and it's cause for concern. xxx power outages-lmpkg-3 out in the county the roads are pretty slick yeah, drive so, yes definitely. power outages-ltag-3 those with alliant energy tell me the power can go out in ice storms if there are high winds or if tree branches fall on the lines. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. if you do encounter a downed power line - those with alliant say you should stay away from the area and report the downed wire to your utility provider. / of course with the icy weather today...emergen cy crews are on high alert... kimt's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the story. alex how is the day going for crews so far? xxx maplive:responding on ice mason city, ia google earth 2018 google hwy 9 & spruce.jpg katie - i'm here at the mason city fire department. just a half hour ago crews responded to a rollover accident on highway 9 and spruce avenue. actually the ambulance just pulled back in. it's these kind of calls crews are ready to respond to in a moments notice. xxx police calls-lmpkg-1 police calls-lmpkg-3 the trucks are in the garage...loaded and ready to go on a moment's notice. when i arrived...the ambulance was coming back from a call in northwood...an d as you can tell - ice coated the entire vehicle. tim cahalan is a firefighter and paramedic...who has been on call all day. he says so far, it has been pretty quiet...but that can quickly change. "sometimes the call volume will increase with ice on the road." on icy days like today emt's just hope people aren't putting themselves in unnecessary danger. police calls-lmpkg-4 "nobody likes to go to the elderly person that fell on the ice and broke a leg. we wonder if we couldn't just keep them inside for the day." police calls-lmpkg-7 and regardless of the day of the week or holiday...accide nts never take a day off...and neither do these fire fighters. "the holidays don't make it any different here. it might mean our family comes in and celebrate a holiday a little bit more here, with a nice meal or something, but as far as staffing and response, we are the same every day of the year." police calls-ltag-2 at last check...mason city fire fighters have responded to 4 calls...one of which was - as i mentioned - in northwood that has resulted in a trip to the hospital after someone fell on the ice. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / falling on ice-stnger-3 thank you alex. those sidewalks can be very dangerous. and that's what kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is looking into tonight. he's live for us now. jeremiah i hear you had quite the morning ? xxx walkout preview-lintro-2 katie - that;s right i experienced first-hand just how hazardous this ice can be. i fell this morning trying to get into my car...so i wanted to learn who is most impacted by these winter walking conditions. xxx walkout preview-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:dangers of icy sidewalks rochester, mn bernard begin is from rochester...and he says he's seen way too many people falling on the ice today. mayo doctors say they see an increase in wrist injuries during the winter because of people slipping and landing on their wrist. begin says he made sure to lay down salt for older people walking by as they may be more prone to injury. xxx falling on ice-lmpkg-4 if older people fall they usually break something. where as younger people they're more flexible they don't have a tendency to break things as easily. begin says he follows the advice of mayo doctors by taking small steps on the ice. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. if you are elderly and do fall on the ice... mayo clinic recommends getting checked out by a doctor. / ots:background checks hart bros guns.jpg 17 people are dead after the school shooting in parkland florida. in the wake of this violence - president trump is showing interest in strengthening federal background checks for gun purchases. gun checks-vo-1 lowerthird2line:proposing strengthening background checks kimt news 3 white house officials say the president spoke with texas senator john cornyn about a bi- partisan bill designed to increase the f- b-i database of prohibited gun buyers. kemlin hart is the owner of hart brothers weaponry in mason city. hart says while he thinks the current background check system is effective - he supports efforts to improve it. xxx gun checks-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kemlin hart owner, hart brothers weaponry "we've seen some of these countries that fall down on huge regulations. that's not what we're about, but making sure that they don't fall into the hands of the mentally ill and people that have vengeance. it's an important thing." the bill would penalize agencies that fail to provide necessary records and reward states that comply - with incentives including federal grant preferences. / just ahead - we're introducing you to a candidate for rochester mayor with an interesting piece of headwear. deep tease-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:winter weather team coverage plus - our team winter weather coverage continues. we'll tell you one technique crews are using to ensure they don't spread too much salt. / ots:blue salt on roads blue salt.jpg salt color-bpclip-3 as we continue to deal with icy conditions - one factor that could be keeping people safe today is the salt on the roads. even though it's necessary... city workers are being cautious not to use too much. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester to tell us why people in southern minnesota might be seeing more blue on the roadways.xxx salt color-lintro-2 katie - using too much salt on the roads can have environmental impacts. that's why the rochester public works department is using this colored salt on roadways. this way road crews can see where and how much they're using.xxx salt color-lmpkg-1 salt color-lmpkg-2 we're used to seeing white salt on icy days... but seeing blue salt might be a new norm in rochester. public works uses salt with a blue dye in it so they can see when and where it's applied - that way they don't over do it. brian jones drives from byron to rochester for work. he believes - on days like today there's no such thing as putting too much down. salt color-lmpkg-3 "the more they put down the better because it's going to continue to come so i mean you might as well put as much down as you possibly can and that way it just makes it safer for everybody driving." salt color-ltag-3 plows do hit the priority areas first - like main roads, bus routes, and the central business district - before hitting residential areas. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. salt is typically effective on pavement when it is above 15 degrees. for anything colder than that... they use a salt-sand mix. / mayoral candidate-vo-4 a third person is announcing his run for rochester mayor. mayoral candidate-vo-1 mayoral candidate-vo-3 k-i-m-t sat down with brent coggins today. he's a retired iowa d-o-t worker... and also a magician. that's where his top hat comes from... which he says is a conversation starter and will be a symbol in his campaign. xxx mayoral candidate-sot-1 mayoral candidate-sot-3 "to me it's a sign of welcoming and 'hey, i'm out there, i'm here, don't be afraid of me.'" coggins is the third person to announce his run for mayor... joining jordan glynn and regina mustafa. / live weather tease live wx tease-live-2 your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 another round of wintry mix will be on the way late tonight and into tuesday morning. this will be similar to what occurred earlier this morning, but looks to pack more of a punch with the freezing rain. what: mainly freezing rain for the area with occasional sleet and snow mixing in with the freezing rain. the line between mainly snow showers and freezing rain will cut through southern minnesota, meaning more snow flakes and less ice north and west with less snow and more ice south and especially east. freezing rain means that it will fall as rain through the sky and instantly freeze once it hits the ground. when: the freezing rain/wintry mix will move in from the southwest around midnight and continue throughout much of tuesday morning. this will impact the morning commute. the precipitation looks to wrap up by around 9:00/10:00 am tuesday morning and be done for the day. how much: widespread additional ice accumulations of .1" to .2" are likely with some isolated spots seeing higher totals. impacts: ice coated surfaces and roadways will result in extremely hazardous travel, even for vehicles with 4 wheel drive. walking will be difficult on sidewalks and slipping is a high probability. cancellations/d elays will be likely tuesday. where ice accumulation gets to around two tenths of an inch or more, power outages could be possible. stay tuned to kimt for the latest details as we will have team coverage for you. tonight: wintry mix returns. lows: upper teens to near 20. winds: north at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: am wintry mix. highs: lower to mid 20's. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday night: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. the weather is also playing a major role in some post season basketball games...updates on all the time changes and postponments sports bump-rdr-1 sports bump-rdr-3 plus the mason city girls are one win away from state...hear from the mohawks ahead of their region final next in sports. / state bowling-vbox-2 for the past few years now charles city bowling has been dominating north iowa, consitently making state tournament appearances...la st year the c-c ladies took home bronze state bowling-vbox-1 state bowling-vbox-3 but this go around both the boys and girls placed today in waterloo for the 1a bowling championships finishing as state runner- ups...the guys finished with a score of 3148, 31 points off first place...and the girls had a grand total of 2786...they each had individuals place with kaleb ross and baili girkin each finishing in third. / two years ago the mason city girls basketball team squeaked by waverly shell rock in a four point region final to then run the table at state and take home the class 4-a title... mc girls 6-vo-1 mc girls 6-vo-2 and this season the m-c ladies are hoping for a similar result as they gear up for a mohawk - gohawk rivalry showdown with a spot at state on the line tomorrow night...the two teams met way back in november where mason city got the 14 point victory but they say if they want to beat them again, cleaning up their play and cleaning up the boards will be crucial.xxx mc girls 6-sotgx-1 mc girls 6-sotgx-4 defense rebounding i think i'm going to be our keys against a bigger team you know what can we do to keep them from easy baskets what can we do to keep them off the glass mc girls 6-sotgx-3 we just didn't play very good so i think we're gonna have to clean all that up we're going to have to play solitaire and box out and i think if we play our game and focus on ourselves will come out on top spx fp 2 team score:class 4a region 2 final (7) mason city mohawks logomcmohawks.png (13) waverl ... their game against the go- hawks is set for tomorrow in the mason city gym at 7 pm. / postponments-gx-2 as far as the games today go...most have been postponed due to the icy conditions...thr ee local girls postponments, north union and garrigan's region finals will now be wednesday...for west hancock's region final against kee in new hampton, that will be played tuesday night still a 7 pm tip... postponments-gx-3 and for the boys...charles city and mason city are still a go for tonight but have start times moved up to 6:30 and 6 respectively...b ut the clear lake/crestwood and lemars/algona games have been postponed to tuesday and wednesday respectively. / entering today the minnesota wild holds the second wild card spot in the western conference despite dropping it's second straight game saturady... wild at islanders-vo-1 wild at islanders-vo-2 but they can pull within one point of dallas and st. louis with a win this afternoon over the islanders... - were in the second period wild trail 2-1 when minnesota in their own zone drops a dime ahead to matt cullen all alone for the game trying wrister - big second period wild now with the 3-2 lead when cullen feeds it to tyler ennis for the back hand and goal! wild at islanders-vo-3 - wild hold off new york in the third to win 5-3. baseball changes-vbox-1 baseball changes-vbox-2 today major league baseball implemented new pace of play rules for the 2018 season...the amendments to the playing rules inlcude a limit of six mound visits per nine inning game without a pitching change...the visit could be made by a manager, coach, or even a player...and between innnings and pitching changes will have a shorter timer so there is no guaranteed 8 warmup pitches, they did however decide against a pitch clock. /