Blue Salt on Roads

One factor that could be keeping people safe today is the salt on the roads. Even though it's necessary, city workers are being cautious not to use too much. Using too much salt on the roads can have environmental impacts. That's why the Rochester Public Works Department is using this colored salt on roadways. This way road crews can see where and how much they're using.

We're used to seeing white salt on icy days, but seeing blue salt might be a new norm in Rochester. Public works uses salt with a blue dye in it so they can see when and where it's applied - that way they don't over do it. Brian Jones drives from Byron to Rochester for work. He believes - on days like today there's no such thing as putting too much down.

"The more they put down the better because it's going to continue to come so I mean you might as well put as much down as you possibly can and that way it just makes it safer for everybody driving."

Plows do hit the priority areas first - like main roads, bus routes, and the central business district - before hitting residential areas. Salt is typically effective on pavement when it is above 15 degrees. For anything colder than that, they use a salt-sand mix.