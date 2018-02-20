Speech to Text for Proposing Strengthening Background Checks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guns.jpg 17 people are dead after the school shooting in parkland florida. in the wake of this violence - president trump is showing interest in strengthening federal background checks for gun purchases. gun checks-vo-1 lowerthird2line:proposing strengthening background checks kimt news 3 white house officials say the president spoke with texas senator john cornyn about a bi- partisan bill designed to increase the f- b-i database of prohibited gun buyers. kemlin hart is the owner of hart brothers weaponry in mason city. hart says while he thinks the current background check system is effective - he supports efforts to improve it. xxx gun checks-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kemlin hart owner, hart brothers weaponry "we've seen some of these countries that fall down on huge regulations. that's not what we're about, but making sure that they don't fall into the hands of the mentally ill and people that have vengeance. it's an important thing." the bill would penalize agencies that fail to provide necessary records and reward states that comply - with incentives including federal grant preferences. / just ahead