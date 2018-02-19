Speech to Text for Icy walkways leading to falls and injuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening not only on the roads but also on sidewalks. and those falls can bruise much more than just your ego. k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us live to explain just how dangers walking down the street can be.xxx lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com yes amy-i almost fell taking the camera equiptment out. the falling rain is turning into ice - making the ground very dangerous to walk on.xxx walking on ice-mpkg-1 walking on ice-mpkg-2 vo people are salting their sidewalks and drive ways to prevent the rain from freezing. bernard begin has lived in rochester for more than 20- years. he says he's witnessed a lot of people falling on ice this winter. especially the elderly. sot lowerthird2line:bernard begin rochester, mn as you get older you got to be more careful. i said, because you don't bounce back up like young people. vo walking on ice-mpkg-4 doctors at mayo clinic say older people should be more cautious when there are icy conditions. sot be very careful make sure you walk flat footed vo doctor sank kakar - a wrist surgeon at mayo clinic - says that's good adivce. he says it's best to slow down or have someone or something to hold on to in case you start to fall. / lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com bernard says the best way to walk on icy sidewalk is to walk like a penguin - by keeping your arms out to your sides for balance... and keeping your knees loose. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. if you are elderly and do fall on the ice... mayo clinic recommends getting checked out by a doctor. you may have injured yourself without even knowing it... and waiting to get checked out could make the injury worse.