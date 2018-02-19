Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-19-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-6 weather-stngr-7 weather-main-4 another round of wintry mix will be on the way late tonight and into tuesday morning. this will be similar to what occurred earlier this morning, but looks to pack more of a punch with the freezing rain. what: mainly freezing rain for the area with occasional sleet and snow mixing in with the freezing rain. the line between mainly snow showers and freezing rain will cut through southern minnesota, meaning more snow flakes and less ice north and west with less snow and more ice south and especially east. freezing rain means that it will fall as rain through the sky and instantly freeze once it hits the ground. when: the freezing rain/wintry mix will move in from the southwest around midnight and continue throughout much of tuesday morning. this will impact the morning commute. the precipitation looks to wrap up by around 9:00/10:00 am tuesday morning and be done for the day. how much: widespread additional ice accumulations of .1" to .2" are likely with some isolated spots seeing higher totals. impacts: ice coated surfaces and roadways will result in extremely hazardous travel, even for vehicles with 4 wheel drive. walking will be difficult on sidewalks and slipping is a high probability. cancellations/d elays will be likely tuesday. where ice accumulation gets to around two tenths of an inch or more, power outages could be possible. stay tuned to kimt for the latest details as we will have team coverage for you. tonight: wintry mix returns. lows: upper remain on alert for the rest of today and into tomorrow. the thank you tyler. /