Speech to Text for New candidate vying for Rochester mayor position

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in rochester will now see another name on the ballot in november's mayoral election. 3rd mayor candidate-vo-1 lowerthird2line:brent coggins announces run for mayor rochester, mn brent coggins is the third person to sit down with k-i- m-t and announce his run for mayor. born and raised in rochester - he says his values are truth... transparency and trust. when it comes to destination medical center - he says his version of d-m-c is "discover our city" so everyone is included.xxx 3rd mayor candidate-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:brent coggins mayoral candidate "we gotta take that center and get it to grow outside and incorporate everybody." 3rd mayor candidate-sotvo-3 coming up on kimt news three at six... hear how coggins will use his hat as a symbol in his campaign. / the icy