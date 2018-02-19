Speech to Text for First responders ask the public to stay home

weather may keep you inside tonight... but in the event of an emergency - staying inside is not an option for first responders. kimt news alex jirgens is live at the mason city fire department after talking with fire fighters today... alex?xxx maplive:responding on ice mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mcfd.jpg amy - most roads are partially or completely covered with ice. police respond to calls-lintro-2 but whether it's raining...or in this case icy...first responders always report for duty.xxx police respond to calls-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:responding on ice mason city, ia tim cahalan is a firefighter and a paramedic for the mason city fire department. he says the accident rate is...fortunately - low today...as they have responded to just one call in northwood. responding to accidents can be treacherous - even with their over-sized vehicles. lowerthird2line:tim cahalan mason city fire dept "sometimes the road is great, and we get over confident and run into a spot where it is still slippery. just have to pay more attention...try to prevent an accident." lowerthird2line:responding on ice mason city, ia in icy conditions... someone walking outside their front door can quickly lead to an emergency. "what we get a lot of is falls, and that turns into a lot of broken bones or twisted ankles." to avoid these...cahalan has an important message for the public. "if you need to be out, that's understandable. if it can wait til tomorrow, that's probably a better option." / police respond to calls-ltag-2 today is president's day...which means some schools and businesses have the day off - which likely lead to fewer incidents. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. regardless of what day it is... firefighters on duty are working 24-hour shifts. /