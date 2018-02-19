Speech to Text for Icy roads could lead to power outages

energy says modern powerlines are made to stand up to the ice that we are seeing... but people still need to keep an eye out for downed power lines. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now to explain... brian?xxx downed power lines-lintro-2 amy i spoke to allaint a few hours ago - they tell me the biggest concern for them is actually the road conditions and people slidding into a power polls.xxx brian wx live-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:power lines and ice mason city, ia paige rubash of mason city says the roads in the county are very slick and people need to slow down-- so they don't slide in to a power pole. those with allaint say that is one of the ways people lose power during these types of storms. they also say ice accumulation on trees can break limbs that fall into lines. rubash says people need to be careful out today. downed power lines-mpkg-3 i pay attention to how icy the roads are and slow down when it comes to slow down so it doesn't go all crazy all over the road. brian wx live-ltag-2 if you do encounter a downed line-- those with alliant say you should stay away from it and report it immediately. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. emergency dispatchers say if you experience an outage... do not call them. instead - contact your power provider.