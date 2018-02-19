Speech to Text for Mental health and mass shootings

the aftermath of the school shooting in parkland florida has re? ignited political debates about gun control. however.... could there be other patterns beyond the guns that exist in these masacres? author dr. eric shoars from austin has done extensive research on the topic and has found that about 75 percent of mass shooters since 19?91 have been under the age of 24 years old. beyond the young ages of the suspects... research shows that they had all been on some sort of prescribed drug from a young age .... which leads shoars to "we've given these kids drugs early in life to help correct a condition that later in life has altered their brain chemistry to the point that maybe they're not seeing the world as we do. maybe they don't see the value of human life as we do and these drugs have altered their brains to the point where this to them is acceptable behavior." he says other factors like how we treat eachother in our t?v shows ? video games ? and politics have de? humanized one another as americans and should be discussed as a possible root