Albert Lea Wrestling wins rivalry rematch; claims 1AAA secti

now albert lea has been one win shy of state...stuck behind top ranked kasson mantorville in the same section...but this year the tigers are up in 3-a and are finally getting their shot...upsetting owatonna along the way.xxx al wrestle-pkg-1 al wrestle-pkg-3 everywhere you turn in the albert lea wrestling room there's a reminder of the rivalry dual they dropped 2 weeks ago... al wrestle-pkg-4 looking at that sign over there is just major motivation you know come to the wrestling room for practice just having on your mind that this is what we got to do al wrestle-pkg-5 a 30-27 loss against big nine foe owatonna...a loss they weren't going to suffer again especially with a state berth on the line... al wrestle-pkg-7 mainly we knew we were a better team and we are pretty disappointed and upset so we got that poster rain over there printed off so we could look at it every day make sure wasn't gonna happen again al wrestle-pkg-8 the message in the tigers room was clear... al wrestle-pkg-9 every point and every match matters one match can turn the dual around which it did al wrestle-pkg-10 saturday afternoon in the sectional 1 double a final albert lea came in with a new plan to defeat the huskies and it all stemmed from the players drive to win. al wrestle-pkg-11 went to the coaches and said hey i think this is going to be our best lineup was confident in my abilities to rustle up and they thought was a good idea and ran with it al wrestle-pkg-12 guys jumped up weights and won! shocking the section final crowd and tonna... i think they were kind of shocked by i don't think they really expect anything like what we did some big victories early on had momentum on the tigers side...setting up zach glazier to get the major at 220 and seal the 33-19 victory and a trip to state. when i won and we clinch the dual that's good feeling just seen all the fans of the teammates everyone was excited. / al wrestle-gx-2 the tigers state tournament appearance is a week from thursday...kass on mantorville and zumbrota mazeppa will also be representing southern minnesota in double a and single a respectively. / sebolt-vo-1 sebolt-vo-2