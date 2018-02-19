Speech to Text for Stay out of the Sun Run

the ice we're expecting for tomorrow... many are ready for sunny days to stay. but one community member has an important reminder when it comes to staying out in the sun.xxx skin cancer fundraiser-vo-1 cancer free for 21, 22 years almost skin cancer fundraiser-vo-2 tim burriss was diagnosed with stage three melonoma in 1996. skin cancer fundraiser-vo-3 today - he is helping bring awareness to skin cancer through his "stay out of the sun run." fundraising is happening now for the run in may. this is the run's 13th year... and burriss says it's all thanks to a supportive community.xxx skin cancer fundraiser-sot-1 skin cancer fundraiser-sot-3 it's the community and the rochester community has been unbelievable in the way it's supported this run over the years. burriss says a lot of support comes from local businesses that help host fundraisers. to find out how to