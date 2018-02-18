Speech to Text for Color the Wind

today - hundreds of people made their way out to clear lake to participate in the "color the wind" kite festival. kimt news three's stefante randall spoke to newcomers and those who have been coming every year to find out what they love the most about the event.xxx color the wind-pkg-2 color the wind-pkg-3 dennis and barb rinnels are from clear lake and have never missed a color the wind kite festival. color the wind-pkg-4 we've been coming since we got two daughters and since they were little ever since they started it we came and now we have to take pictures for our granddaughter and grandson." color the wind-pkg-5 due to warm temperatures last year - the kite festival was canceled but they didn't have to worry about that this year. it's a good time it's kind of relaxing calming the temperatures are perfect this year it's not too cold." but there was those who were first timers to the event this year. color the wind-pkg-6 "so we were just watching tv over the holidays and we seen it on the iowa public television and it was a 30 minute show talking about how it is an annual event." color the wind-pkg-7 seeing the different varieties of kites was the main priority for dawn and her husband. "we love kites in general and just all the colors and types and colors." the purpose of the festival is to provide residents with free enetrtainment and promote kite-flying. and i think towns from all aorund the community come and it's just a big spot and clear lake is pretty important and they always have a lot of things going on." its nice to see clear lake so vibrant in the winter, we see it in the summer but we don't get to see it in the winter." in clear lake - stefante randall kimt news 3. "color the wind" kite festival is held on the third satruday of febuary every year. /