Speech to Text for IA HS Girls Basketball Region Highlights (2/17)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for our local girls basketball teams...four 3-a teams are one win away from state...including clear lake and algona...two n- c-c rivals who are duking it out to get to the well... cl vs algona girls-vo-1 cl vs algona girls-vo-3 the lions and bulldogs met twice in the regular season with c-l taking both close contest... - tonight is no different...algo na is up entering the third...until jordyn barragy with the nice spin moves scores to make it a one point game - then here comes the c-l rally chloe mueller hits three then sara faber follows with another from the corner to take the lead!!! - but algona isn't going anywhere molly mccauley tough angle lets it fall to knot it at 47 - and then kameryn etherington keeps it coming under a minute to go to the tin - so its tied again but faber goes coast to coast...to watch it fall for the two point lead with just 6 seconds left! lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a region 2 final (5) clear lake algona 54 51 final - clear lake got a free throw from mueller so algona needs the three but mueller is there again for the steal to win it!!! 54-51 lions return to state.xxx cl vs algona girls-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:bart smith clear lake: 22-2 i'm just really like shocked like the emotions are just like really high because it is hard suck to beat somebody three times and you know they just find a way to get it done and that's what good teams do lowerthird2line:lions head back to state garner, ia lowerthird2line:jordyn barragy clear lake senior we believe in each other with so much confidence every single three that we were launching i believe it was going to go in and that was the type of confidence that we built within each other cl vs algona girls-sotgx-5 cl vs algona girls-sotgx-6 we had to want more and we just had to work together and stop score stop and yeah spx fp 2 team score:class 3a girls state tournament quarterfinals (3) clear lake lions logohsclli ... clear lake got the three seed at state and will face monticello in the quarterfinals next tuesday. / crestwood girls-vogx-1 crestwood girls-vogx-2 the top ranked crestwod ladies also have their tickets punched...a quick 2o point lead after the first 8 minutes of play sealed their victory 77-45 over anamosa... spx fp 2 team score:class 3a girls state tournament quarterfinals (1) crestwood cadets <none> (8) ... to no surprise the cadets receive the number one seed in the 3a state tourney and will face south tama next tuesday. / osage girls-gx-2 in region 3 the undefeated osage ladies come up short of a state berth...a cold third quarter for the green devils put them down for good. they finish with a 23 and 1 record. / wc at mc girls-vogx-1 wc at mc girls-vogx-2 quick stop in mason city for the mohawk ladies opening up their post season with a region semifinal against webster city - were here for the start and anna deets gets m-c going with a baseline jumper - it doesn't take long for megan meyer to start loading up the stat sheet she drives for two - meyer again this time wwith the dish to deets what a play wc at mc girls-vogx-4 - meyer, we know she can do it all...the pull up three is on the money...mohawk s wins 80-51 wc at mc girls-vogx-3 - they advance to take on 13th ranked waverly shell rock for a spot at state...the region final is on tuesday in mason city. /