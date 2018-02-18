Speech to Text for IA HS State Wrestling Championships

state wrestling finals 10-pkg-1 state wrestling finals 10-pkg-2 aj standup: on a night when the 26th and 27th four-time state champions were crowned... we have some history in our area as well.... four local guys in the finals.. and we start with a guy.. that's done this... once before. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-3 aj: cullan schriever of mason city won a state title as a freshman... and tonight he makes it 2 for 2.... beating drake ayala for the 106 pound title in 3a... schriever is now 8 for 8 at the well... outscoring opponents by a combined score of 74-25. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-4 cullan: its just another state title, i dont know, going out, shows that i go out every match to prove myself, shows that i am always fighting. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-5 state wrestling finals 10-pkg-6 dusty rhodes: its more preparation, more training, more focus, hes got the ability to do that, hes a unique kid and took care of his business this weekend state wrestling finals 10-pkg-7 aj: we move to the 2-a mat at 126 pounds.. .clear lakes eric faught enters the final.. 51 and oh... but tonight... he needed one more point.. shea ruffridge records the only take down of the match... faught gets close to the tie at the end... but the two time finalist.. drops his match... 3-2. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-8 mike: it was an amazing successful season but he is not going to look at it as much because he didnt get that state title, he will refocus its going to take some time because he put a lot of effort in 51-0 coming into this match, he'll bounce back its just going to take time state wrestling finals 10-pkg-9 aj: michael blockhus of new hamtpon turkey valley is back in the finals for the 4th straight year... and tonight he wins his third title.. the soon to be uni panther is victorius 9-5 state wrestling finals 10-pkg-10 michael: you see three timers do great things in college go on to world olympic level all of the time, thats where i am setting my goals at now, its good. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-11 aj: michaels title means the world to a lot of people.. including the family of logan luft... we told you last summer.. michael wanted his first two gold medals to be buried with logan... another special moment tonight. michael: i get to do this to represent my family, the logan luft organization, wendy leonard, their family, logan luft man, this is who its for aj: lets end with maybe the move of the night... how about crestwoods ryan steffen at 145.. and how about this move.. taking his opponent to his back... and the fall at 3:16... a huge night for ryan.. and a huge night for the cadets. state wrestling finals 10-pkg-12 ryan: dream ive been looking for ever since i was little, came here watched the state tournament, im like i want to do this, i want to be here, finally got to the state finals, and i did it, state wrestling finals 10-pkg-13 state wrestling finals 10-pkg-14 keith: he deserved it, hes a gamer, he took some losses this year, but they are all good kids, hes a four time semifinalist could never break through it, this year, he broke through it state wrestling finals 10-pkg-15 aj: needless to say this night lived up to the hype... just like it always does.. in des moines.. aj ellingson kimt news 3 sports. state wrestling third place-gx-3 earlier this morning we had over 20 local wrestlers earn their spot on the state podium placing within the top 8...here's a look at our four third place finishers...newm an's jacob mcbride, tucker kroeze and cameron beminio from belmond klemme and lake mills' gabe irons...you can see all of the local placewinners online at kimt.com / section 1aaa wrestling-gx-3 for the guys in minnesota there road to state is just getting started....and today the albert lea tigers finally punched their tickets... section 1aaa wrestling-gx-2 earlier this season they lost by 3 to owatonna but today righted that wrong in section final...a zach glazier major decision clinched the dual...albert lea wins 33-19 to advance to the state tournament. / spx fp 2 team score:section 1aa wrestling final (1) k-m komets 34 <none> (2) simley spartans 25 ... but the amazing duals didn't stop there...in section 1 double-a it was top ranked kasson mantorville squaring off with second ranked simley...a shame the two are in the same section but the komets pull through winning 34-25 thanks to a jim paulson pin that secures the two time state champs return to state. / tease 4-vo-1