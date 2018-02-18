Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-17-2018)

forecast is next. weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx the snowfall did quite a number to the roads earlier today, leaving them partially covered across the area. the roads now look to be improving after the snow came to an end around noon. watch for a few slick spots on less used roadways through tonight. the clouds will briefly exit before returning through tonight. lows will drop to the middle teens but the winds will be unleashed on sunday, gusting up to 40 mph from the south leading to highs in the lower 40's to go with partly sunny skies. plan on more slush on the roads and puddles in the yard. a potentially nasty system will arrive monday morning, not mainly because of the snow, but because of the ice. freezing rain and snow will begin around the morning commute and will continue into monday evening. the freezing rain should begin to transition into snow before tapering off on tuesday morning. we have the potential for seeing a tenth of an inch or more of ice accumulation which will result in delays/ closures as well as very dangerous travel. after that, expect highs in the 20's tuesday and wednesday with sunshine for wednesday and thursday warming us back into the 30's for the rest of the week. the next system will arrive for friday or saturday. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: mid teens. winds: wesg southeast at y sunny/windy. winds: south at40 tly cloudy/latenow. lo: south becoming no. with the fall we