Speech to Text for IA HS Girls Basketball Region Semifinals (2/16)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ newman at wh girls-vogx-3 the west hancock girls basketball team has only loss to one team this entire season...earning themselves the top seed in class 1a region two...tonight they host newman for their semifinal newman at wh girls-vo-1 newman at wh girls-vogx-4 earlier in the regular season the eagles beat newman by 20... - we jump ahead to the second quarter west hancock already with the healthy lead mahayla faust inbounds to madison eisenman who sinks the corner three - faust now taking advantage of her post down low...nice feed for the layin by amanda chizek - here's some math for you...eisenmann plus the left corner...it equals three...that's her money shot - newman tries to get back in it with faith wadle scoring - but kelly leerar with the dime to riley hiscocks gets the eagles the bucket at the halftime horn spx fp 4 team score:class 1a region 1 semifinal (6) west hancock eagles 78 <none> newman knights ... west hancock goes on to win 78-34...they advance to the region final where 9th ranked kee stands in their way from a state berth. / spx fp 4 team score:class 1a region 1 semifinal (5) kingsley-pierson panthers 67 <none> akron-westf ... one other 1a region we are keeping our eye on with bishop garrigan...the golden bears survive g-t-r-a by 4...they move on to face 5th ranked kinglsey pierson for the region final.. spx fp 4 team score:class 2a region 1 semifinals (4) western christian wolfpack 54 <none> west lyon ... up in class 2a the north union ladies beat okoboji 63-45 tonight in their region 1 semifinal...next up they will face 4th ranked western christian on monday for a spot at state. / spx fp 4 team score:class 2a region 3 semifinals (1) north linn lynx 76 <none> jesup j-hawks 51 ... one last region semifinal we need to mention...the central springs ladies give 9th ranked dike new hartford a run for their money but fall short 52-45...they finish their season at 17 and 6. /