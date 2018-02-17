Speech to Text for State Wrestling Semifinals - Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state wrestling fri 10-pkg-1 state wrestling fri 10-pkg-2 aj standup: for their entire lives wrestlers have been dreaming about taking the mats tomorrow night, its championship saturday, but in order to do so they have to win twice today, quarterfinal highlights at kimt.com.. semifinal highlights.. right now. state wrestling fri 10-pkg-3 aj: the first to lock up a spot in the title match... is clear lake's eric faught...its a battle of unbeatens in the semifinals at 126.. this one goes the way of faught.. 8 to 1.. hes now 51 and oh. state wrestling fri 10-pkg-4 eric: everyone was saying he was undefeated, i was saying to myself there is only going to be one undefated 126 pound state champ, so i went out and did what i had to do. state wrestling fri 10-pkg-5 aj: at 138 pounds... new hampton turkey valley's michael blockhus also stays undefeated on the season...two here.. he later wins with a pin.. tomorrow he goes for his 3rd state title. aj: and what a day its been for crestwood's ryan steffen, he beat the number one wrestler at 145 pounds in the quarters.. and in the semis he takes down number two... 6- 5. lowerthird2line:class 3a semifinals des moines, ia aj: he won a title as a freshman.. and now he is officially back to defend it as a sophomore... representing our area in class 3a is cullan schriever of mason city.. he wins his semifinal...13- 4...his third win over a ranked wrestler this week. state wrestling fri 10-pkg-7 cullan: i saw a kid that wanted to keep the match close which is frustrating, it happens all the time at the high school level and he didnt have anything on me, he was just trying to keep it close i guess. lowerthird2line:class 1a semifinals des moines, ia aj: tough start to the 1a semifinals for our area grapplers.. brock dietz won his 40th match this afternoon.. but tonight he drops his semifinal to number 1 jaymus wilson 6-0. aj: tyler helgeson of lake mills has been one of the most impressive wrestlers of the week.. but tonight daniel meeker ends his run on the front side... 10-0 decision. aj: jacob mcbride has 45 wins this year.. but tonight was a tall order.. number two cobe siebrecht of lisbon.. cobe beats jacob 10-3 at 126. aj: we jump to 170 pounds... newman's second semifinalist is chase mccleish... he also runs into a number one wrestler tonight... undefeated gabe pauley wins 10-5. aj: central springs has two in the semis... we start at 182 with zach ryg.. i sound like a broken record.. he also takes on the states number one guy... logan schumacher wins 8-1. aj: two local guys in the 195 semifinals.. and unfortunately they both end up on the wrong end of things... gabe irons a workhorse from lake mills goes down 11-0 to number one tanner sloan. aj: hunter hagen of west hancock gave it a run against number two hunter dejong.. but a 3rd period charge.. isnt enough.. dejong wins 11-7. aj: zack santee used a takedown at the horn to reach this round at 220... but tonight... he comes up one point short.. dropping a semi to cam fulcher 3-2. aj: cameron beminio will be on the stand this year.. just not at the top spot... b-k's number six guys at 285... goes down via fall in the second period to number one brian sadler. aj: four guys wrestle for a title tomorrow night.. i cant wait to watch... for now lets go back to whitney for some basketball.