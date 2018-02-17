Speech to Text for Dark money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

money-bpclip-2 we all know there is big money in politics and campaigns...and it's always interesting for us voters to learn who is supporting who. that's why -the league of women voters in rochester held an event centered on "dark money". dark money-bpclip-3 k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan attended the lecture and spoke with people about their opinions. brooke-what did you learn? dark money-lintro-2 katie- 'dark money' is basically campaign money where the donor is not known. tonght jeff clemens spoke about how a series of supreme court rulings are responsible for this kind of secrecy in the campaign system. most of the community members tell me they were there tonight to learn what they can do to achieve some transparency when it comes to who is giving money to candidates. xxx dark money-minipkg-1 dark money-minipkg-2 "it is potentially the end of democracy if we don't figure out a way to divorce the people who are really buying our elections today." lowerthird2line:shedding light on 'dark money' rochester, mn as a voter - raymond schmitz believes it's unfair we don't get to know who is contributing millions of dollars to our elections and parties. jeff clemens agrees and says as americans and as registered voters - the way to move closer to more transparency is to get behind a bill that will support getting big money out of politics. dark money-minipkg-4 "theres a bill in the minnesota legislature in the house and in the senate that supports this amendment. minnesota could pass that dark money-minipkg-5 and if minnesota does pass it-it'll be the 20th state to do so. jeff also says another way to get involved is to ask your candidates what they will do to get big money out of politics and make sure the people are represented- not just the donors. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. jeff says this is something republicans and demorats could get on board with...and encourages you to speak with your candidate about the issue.