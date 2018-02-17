Speech to Text for Gun Control Debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at 6 - we're learning a sheriff says his office received about 20 calls in the past few years about nikolas cruz. he's the man accused of killing 17 people at high school in parkland, florida. now the question is - are current gun regulations enough to stop these tragedies? kimt news 3's alex jirgens talked with local lawmakers today about what's next. / gun control-pkg-9 lowerthird2line:gun control debate clear lake, ia to some - guns are a part of life. you may have one to defend yourself or for hunting purposes. "it's not difficult for people to own a firearm if they wish to have one." over the years though - gun laws nationwide have had some tweaking. in minnesota and iowa - you must have a permit for open and concealed carry - but firearm registration isn't required. iowa governor terry branstad signed a stand your ground statute into law last year - but minnesota only uses the castle doctrine. the question is - after wednesday's shooting...shoul d the laws change again to prevent future tragedies? lowerthird2line:state rep. linda upmeyer (r) - speaker of the house "i think iowa has pretty good gun laws actually. we have background checks, we have permits, so i think we have pretty good laws." gun control-pkgll-6 what lawmakers are debating this session is a law to help prepare schools...just in case. lowerthird2line:state sen. amanda ragan (d) - mason city "make sure there is a plan. so when you have an active shooter that you have gone through this plan and you know that this is gonna be what you do when someone comes in." gun control-pkg-8 in clear lake, alex jirgens kimt news 3. / local