Speech to Text for Black Panther in Theaters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the most anticipated marvel movies since it was announced..blac k panther. it's a superhereo film based on the marvel comic and consists of an all african american cast. kimt's news 3 stefante randall talked with movie goers today. joins us live now in studio 3. stefante?xxx black panther-s3intro-2 katie, raquie - the hero of the movie is t'challa....also known as the "black panther" who is played by actor chadwick boseman. after the death of his father - he returns home as king of wakanda in east africa. when faced with conflict- t'challa utilzes his powers of speed and strength to ptotect his country. i made a stop at cinema west today and spoke to two liitle boys who are thrilled to see the movie.xxx black panther-mpkg-2 black panther-mpkg-5 he was great in captial americancivil war it was real cool seeing him there and i bet he is goin got be even cooler in the movie." aiden hartl has been waiting patiently to go see black panther evr since it was first announced. he and his his two brothers are huge fans of marvel movies and superheros. but aiden says this movie is special to him as it showcases african- american characters and heroes and highlights the importance of diversity. xxx black panther-mpkg-4 "and it's good for african american people to kind of finally watch some of the african american kind of play a part in d-c and it's kind of cool and i like having the amfrican americans in it ..it's kind of nice." / yesterday - rochester for justice took a total of 70 kids to see the movie. reporting in studio 3 - stefante rabdall kimt news 3. / / thank