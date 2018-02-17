Speech to Text for IA HS State Wrestling- Friday 6:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state wrestling fri 6-pkg-1 state wrestling fri 6-pkg-2 this is a crazy day but a cool day and the important thing to keep in mind everybody has to win twice to lock up their spot on championships saturday lowerthird2line:class 2a quarterfinals des moines, ia our coverage starts in the quarterfinal round of class to weigh eric faught 50th win moved him to the semi's eight to decision he was in complete control throughout state wrestling fri 6-pkg-4 eric: like most guys you got to wrestle through everything no matter what it if they're going super hard against you or doing nothing to hopefully prevent a close match and get lucky at the end but when you're on a mission you got to just go go go state wrestling fri 6-pkg-5 michael blockhus takes another step towards a third state title beating what he calls the toughest guy and his bracket 5-2 every point is important in the 145 quarterfinal between crestwood's ryan steffen and number one noah fye... this one goes to steffen 6-5 the senior moves to the semis how about osage sophomore zach williams continuing to impress on the big stage he will be well rested for the semi's after a fall at 1:42 and at 195 dalton chipp of hampton dumont secures his spot in the semi finals a 9 to 7 win in sudden victory state wrestling fri 6-pkg-6 mason city's cullen schriever or leads our class of three a field into the semi finals even though he was taken down in the match the result was never in doubt 10-4 cullen state wrestling fri 6-pkg-7 cullan: i know that kid and i know he has that shot and he's pretty good with it but it's just like you just got to get back up and keep fighting because everyone is going to get one every once in a while state wrestling fri 6-pkg-8 aj:lets start our coverage of the 1a quarterfinals with a pin shall we.. its from nashua plainfields brock dietz at 3:56 aj: low scoring match at 120 pounds.. but that is no problem for tyler helgson of lake mills... this escape seals a 1-zip decision. aj: jacob mcbride is loving every second of his state tournament week... another win at 126 pounds sends him to the semis... its a 6-3 decision. aj: things start to get really crazy at 170 pounds... newmans second semifinalist.. is chase mccleish... this is the only take down of the match... chase's chase of a title is two wins away. aj: first of all zach ryg... my bad... i only got video of your escape... the central springs junior is a semifinalist with a pin in the second period. aj: i missed zach's pin... because this was happening at the exact same time... its a pin from gabe irons at 1:24... not bad... considering his opponent was number 6. aj: we have a second area semifinalist at 195... hunter hagen is back in the final four... two straight wins.. and two straight pins for the west hancock senior... it comes at 2:57 today. aj: maybe the move of the day.. comes at 220 pounds.... zack santee is down two... until this... a takedown at the horn... seals his 4-3 win over number two.. and sends jay mcdonough into a wild celebration. state wrestling fri 6-pkg-9 zack santee: just a high crotch, id been trying it all match, but final seconds, just have to try it, went back to the bread and butter and it paid off. state wrestling fri 6-pkg-10 aj: cameron beminio continues his chase of a title at 285... the b-k senior adds some insurance with this take down in the third period.. beminio wins 5-2. state wrestling fri 6-pkg-11 aj: and folks this party is only getting started.... 2-a semifinals