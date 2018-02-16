Speech to Text for Study says more teens are smoking e-cigs

new study says teens are reaching for electronic ciagrettes - and that can lead them to pick up real cigarettes later in life. k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox is live in front of a vape store where he talked to students to better understand teen smoking trends.xxx lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com raquel - the survey says one in five students smoke e- cigarettes. i asked 10 students if they smoked e-cigs... and eight of them said yes.xxx ecigs are popular-mpkg-1 ecigs are popular-mpkg-5 one student gaberiel mandoza says he loves to smoke e-cigarettes. sot it's not much to it. it's like a hobby for most people. vo a study by minnesota youth tobacoo survey reports that teens smoking e- cigarettes is up 50-perent. the survey also reports that teens who smoke e- cigarettes are twice as likely to start smoking actual cigarettes. mandoza says smoking e- cigarettes is fun. sot lowerthird2line:gaberial mendoza student a lot of my friends around me do it so kinda acceptable to society vo ecigs are popular-mpkg-7 i spoke to a pediatrician here in rochester who says the appeal is the bright colors and flavors. mandoza says he wouldn't smoke traditional cigarettes because it stains your teeth and causes bad breath. sot i can't go up to no girls. but if hit the vape and it disappear. it smells like it's gum in my mouth. like i have a mint gum flavor and it taste just like it. / ecigs are popular-ltag-2 students i spoke with say they aren't concerned about the side effects of e- cigarettes. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / / thank you jeremiah. the centers for disease control and prevention says because e- cigarettes are still fairly new - scientists do not know much about their long-term effects. /