Speech to Text for Troopers warn about misleading phone calls

the department of public safety divison of criminal invetsigation and iowa state patrol are warning residents about people who are trying to get money. fake special agents-vo-1 lowerthird2line:misleading phone calls mason city, ia according to the iowa state patrol - the mason city district office has recieved several reports from residents who have received misleading calls. the callers are claiming to be d-c-i agents who need to collect money connected to a lawsuit. we spoke to one state trooper who explains how they would handle the situation.xxx fake special agents-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nathan snider iowa state trooper with law enforcement or any law suits that may be occuring you will notified with paper and you will have papers that are served to you." iowa state patrol encourages anyone who receives a call to contact law enforcement. /