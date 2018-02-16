Speech to Text for Seeking justice through social media

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after a mason city woman agreeed the evidence against her was strong enough to find her guilty of child endangerment... social media flooded with comments and disbelief that tawney symonds only received five years probation for her crime. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to a family starting their own effort to prevent a similar sentence from being handed down in their case. he joins us now in studio three - brian.xxx sex abuse social media-st3 intro-2 raquel - the family of the victim of a child sex crime in east des moines is using the power of social media to try and bring as many people to the courthouse as they can to try and get the judge to throw out the plea deal.xxx sex abuse social media-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:seeking justice through social media kimt news 3 she is afraid she's frightened she cries at the drop of a hat the mother and grandmother of a child sex abuse victim are speaking out about the difficulty of the case against dean hilpipre saying the justice system failed the victim. sex abuse social media-pkg-3 they're being too lenient this is not acceptable because five years probation in the five-year no contact is a piece of paper to be perfectly honest sex abuse social media-pkg-4 the two have started a facebook page and are putting posters up in alden and iowa falls to rally as many people as they can to come to the sentencing hearing on febuary 23rd as a way to sway the judge. sex abuse social media-pkg-5 we are pleading for people to come and fill that court room fill it fill it we want a peaceful we want it, but we want to make an impact that this is unacceptable sex abuse social media-pkg-6 but those with the assistant attorney generals office say people need to understand these cases are much more complicated than people think. we have to come forward with evidence that is sufficient beyond a reasonable doubt to convince 12 jurors unanimously that she is guilty sex abuse social media-pkg-10 brown assisted the cerro gordo county attorney's office in the recent tawney symonds case where symonds entered an alford plea and received a five year probabtion sentence... a punishment that has stirred up controversy on social media.... brown believes that could do more harm than good. sex abuse social media-pkg-11 you know it's unfortunate because they are continuing to communicate information that is simply not true or not accurate and is inflammatory and frankly it's damaging to the mother the parents of the victim but those seeking justice for young victims say their efforts have sparked more support than they ever could have imagined. it will show him that we as a state as a country are willing to rally behind the victim and show our support and show that we are assistance will stand up for this / sex abuse social media-st3 tag-2 the victim's relatives tell me they feel all child sex abuse offenders should spend some time in prison. live in studio 3 brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. hilpipre's sentencing date is set for february 23rd in harden county. / kite festival wx-stngr-2 it