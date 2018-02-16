Speech to Text for Lawmakers look to fund mental health initiatives

say it is not gun laws that need to be corrected... but the way our country deals with mental health issues. right now in iowa - state lawmakers are looking to make some adjustments... but say finding funding is a big obstacle. kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat down with two local lawmakers today to learn what's standing in the way... he joins us now from the newsroom... alex?xxx forum sidebar-nrintro-2 raquel - two years ago...the state of iowa closed two mental health institutions in mt. pleasant and clarinda because of what governor branstad considered 'an outdated way' of providing mental health care and said private agencies can deliver the same services better. but with a rise in mental health cases...the state is looking to correct that. / forum sidebar-mpkgll-2 lowerthird2line:expanding mental health services clear lake, ia in december...the department of human services introduced an 18-page plan with five key recommendation s to combat the mental health crisis and fill in coverage deficiencies. one recommendation is to construct six new access centers state wide. the second is to double the number of teams to provide home care. another is to establish a residential facility to serve at least 120 people. but how will all of these services - among others - be funded? speaker of the house linda upmeyer notes that expansion should be on a county-by- county basis...and is open to any revenue source. forum sidebar-mpkgll-3 "part of that should be covered in medicaid, through the mco's, but we have to make sure that whole system works, both through the funding side and the services side." regardless of how the money is acquired... state senator amanda ragan stresses that funding these services is crucial - especially in today's world. lowerthird2line:state sen. amanda ragan (d) mason city "whether it's private funding or public funding or insurance funding, we need to make sure those services are there so people won't fall through the cracks." / forum sidebar-nrtag-2 iowa governor kim reynolds is a key proponent of these measures...and is expected to sign the recommendation s into law in the near future. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the workgroup that created the plan consists of people from several state agencies... including the iowa department of public health and the national alliance on mental illness.