Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-16-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night and thanks to a strong cold front it knocked our temperatures down to the single digits this morning. the sunshine returned, but clouds will be returning tonight and into saturday. highs will warm up into the lower to mid 30's for saturday as the snowfall returns. we're looking at minor amounts of up to a half an inch. there will be some isolated areas that see closer to around an inch when all is said and done. we'll see the snow arrive around 6:00 am around albert lea and move southeast throughout the morning. a few isolated snow showers are possible during the afternoon. we'll become partly clear for saturday night and then see highs even warm up into the lower 40's for sunday. we start out next week on an active note with a strong low pressure system packed with moisture looking to bring a rain/snow mix on monday and then transition into all snow monday night and into tuesday. accumulations are likely, but this system still has room to shift so stay with kimt as we track this storm. highs will fall to the 20's by the middle of next week. tonight: increasing clouds/rising temperatures. lows: lower double digits to lower teens. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: southwest becoming west at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: partly clear. lows: mid teens. winds: northwest becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph.