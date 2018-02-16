wx_icon Mason City 16°

Bonehead Robbers

Posted: Fri Feb 16 10:39:53 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 16 10:39:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

when you add bricks to boneheads? well, according to this surveillance video, you get a break?in attempt gone hilariously wrong police in shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business each of them has what appears to be a brick in their hands one throws it but the other one blows it the bungling would?be crook's mistimed

