Speech to Text for Anyone can be a human trafficking victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

17,500 people are trafficked into the u.s. each year. most would imagine victims being young women - but we're learning that anyone can be a victim. human trafficking-vo-1 human trafficking-vo-2 that's why crisis inmtervention service in charles city hosted a program today at the senior center. we spoke to one woman who atteneded the event and she says being older can often make you can easy target.xxx human trafficking-sot-1 human trafficking-sot-2 we're more apt to believe more people and we are more trusting and so i think that is important to realize that not everubody is as honets as they say they are." crisis intervention says they have seen an increase in human trafficking reports locally and that it is the third largest international crime industry behind illegal drugs.