Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-16-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we had a break from the harsh winter temperatures but now they have returned. lows are in the single digits and feel like temps are well below zero. the sun will be shining with clear skies, but the temps will stay cold with highs only near 20 for this afternoon. clouds will then increase overnight and into saturday giving way to another round of light snow. accumulations of up to a half inch to an inch will be likely. this will begin saturday morning and end by early saturday afternoon. highs will be back in the 30's for saturday and sunday. next week a stronger system will bring more winter precipitation. we'll be looking at a rain/snow mix on monday and then transition into all snow monday night and into tuesday. accumulations will be likely with this system and the trend will be higher amounts in southern minnesota. stay with kimt as we track it. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/rising temperatures. lows: lower double digits to lower teens. winds: south at 15 to 20 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/light snow. thanks jon.