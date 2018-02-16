Speech to Text for Modernizing high school renovation survey

charles city schools wants to modernize their high school for around 26 million dollars. but before taxpayers dollars can go toward the renovation... they want to hear from residents. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in the mason city newsroom with what community members are saying. good morning emily./// things to keep in mind here is that they just built a new middle school for 19 million.and before doing that??they asked residents in charles city how they felt about putting money toward it. now that's happening again./// jeremy heyer has been making an effort these past couple of years to get his voice heard. he has three kids attending charles city school's and says he feels its his duty to make sure his kids are getting the best education? ?even if that includes possibly changing their building environment. it's phase two in the district's major modernization project. this phase incudes investing 26 million dollars into making big changes to the high school. 75 people responded to a survey that the school put out. 72 percent of people are in support of the changes. 20 percent are neutral??while seven percent were opposed./// ask for suggestions, feedback, that's what they want. it's not a cookie? cutter this is what we're going to do. they need as much input as possible in order to cover all the bases, we'd be terrible to spend a lot of of money and be like gosh i wish we would have done something like that. the community defently gave back some input on what they want to see improved upon when it comes to changing up the high school. parking is the biggest concern. people would like to see more parking added??those at the school say two hundred and 50 spots are planned to be created. next was the auditorium. residents want to see a 21st century auditorium built??with plenty of storage. lastly was expanding the weight room. live in the mason city newsroom?? emily boster??k? i?m?t news three./// according to those with the school??a vote from the public will be happening sometime this year. no date has been set.///