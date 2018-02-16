Speech to Text for Vietnam veteran goes back to Vietnam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many of us know someone who''s served our country... but might not know exactly what they've been through. one man is trying to change that by sharing his story of serving in vietnam and then going back in order to heal. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us live to tell us how he's helping people locally./// this wall behind me has a list of names of those who died in the line of duty??that includes in vietnam. bob steenlage served in vietnam and admits he developed post traumatic stress disorder. he's working to not let that define him??so he's facing his issues head on./// 50 years ago?? bob steenlage?? a graduate of britt high school?? was serving in vietnam. he had been drafted at the age of 24. steenlage talked to veterans this week in britt along with students at west hancock high school about his experience serving in vietnam and his latest adventure?? going back. but he did ?? he went back for kids, his wife and himself. he suffers from p?t?s?d and is working through it. he says meeting those in vietnam who served has really helped that. when asked if he wishes he never would have been drafted?? steenlage says yes and no. the pain was great but the things i learned, the lessons i learned, i never would have learned any other way. it was a worthwhile experience and it was my destiny. i like helping people. 50 years ago?? bob steenlage?? a graduate of britt high school?? was serving in vietnam. he had been drafted at the age of 24. steenlage talked to veterans this week in britt along with students at west hancock high school about his experience serving in vietnam and his latest adventure?? going back. but he did ?? he went back for kids, his wife and himself. he suffers from p?t?s?d and is working through it. he says meeting those in vietnam who served has really helped that. when asked if he wishes he never would have been drafted?? steenlage says yes and no. the pain was great but the things i learned, the lessons i learned, i never would have learned any other way. it was a worthwhile experience and it was my destiny. i like helping people. steenlage says once he got back from his trip and he was telling other veterans about it??they pushed for him to share his story with others. he tells me his goal is to get fellow veterans to find ways to cope in a healthy way?? like him. live in charles city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// steenlage is a professional speaker. he's spoken at more than two thousand schools, colleges, and prisons.///