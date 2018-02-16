Speech to Text for Community reacts to school shooting

wednesday's shooting has the whole country talking again about mass shootings. kimt news three's dee?dee joins us live to tell us what community members are saying. good morning tyler and arille. we reached out to people in the rochester communty to see how they are reacting to the tragedy. i am shocked, i am shocked, terribly shocked. i think it's really sad that lives are being lost and people kind of just let it flutter in the wind. i can't even imagine what the parents are going through of those kids that died. research group every town for gun safety... which tracks incidents of guns being fired in schools... says there have been 18 incidents of guns being set off in schools already in 20? 18. residents say the cycle of mass we kind of feel remorseful for a day, and we kind of put it in our hearts,we have a vigil at school and then it's done. then it happens again, it happens again, it happens again, but no one does anything about it. people also say they think there needs to be more dialogue in schools so teachers and staff have a better idea of thanks deedee. the broward county sheriff and schools across the nation are stressing the importance of "if you see something say something." in tragedies like the florida shooting...