Speech to Text for IA HS Boys Basketball District scores/highlights (2/15)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

osage boys-vo-4 there's two things you can guarantee when the ghv and osage boys go head to head...1 it's going to be a good one and 2 it's almost always for major implications ghv vs osage boys-vo-1 ghv vs osage boys-vo-3 the past two seasons it's been for a spot at state...tonight it's for a district final berth... - ghv leads early by 4 and nick joynt keeps it coming nice pivot to bank in two - but osage starts to rally in the second...senior drew olson doesn't want his season to end off the blocker he scores down low - but james betz was on to start...weaving through the devils to take it to the tin - osage takes over thor maakestad sinks the three ball from the wing for the one point lead lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a district 5 semifinal ghv osage 60 55 final - but the cards rally back late nice pull up jumper here by jonah albertson...60-55 ghv advances. / lm at fc boys-vo-1 lm at fc boys-vo-3 so ghv will face the winner of lake mills - forest city in clear lake tuesday... - we jump to the fourth indians lead by a handul...nice spin by avery bousta to break loose for the baseline jumper - chett helming is trying to get the bulldogs back in this...his shot from outside is good - but f-c really turned things around from the first half...noah miller in the paint give him two lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a district 5 semifinal lake mills forest city 43 59 final - then gradvy hovenga feeds the back door to sam snyder for the slam! forest city moving on 59-34. / wh vs newman boys-vogx-1 lowerthird2line:newman vs. west hancock sheffield, ia one stop over in class 1a tongight...it's a quarterfinal showdown between newman and west hancock in sheffield.. - eagles are keeping it close in the third quarter...macoy yeakel launches up to let one fall - but newman starts to slowly pull away...josh fitzgerald surrounded by red drives for two - and here comes the junior again this time off the steal he delivers the dunk - look at the work here by ian holmgaard quick turnaround two is good... spx fp 4 team score:class 1a district 3 quaterfinals west fork warhawks 58 <none> north iowa biso ... newman wins 60-48 they advance to face west fork in the semis who escaped the major upset 58- 54 over north iowa. / other scores-gx-4 adlib.