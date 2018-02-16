Speech to Text for Crisis Training

confined space rescue-lintro-2 katie im here at the law enforcement center where an officer tells me they are specially trained to handle situations like these. they're trained to respond and know what precautions to take to save lives. but-i spoke with the officer about a kind of training you may not be aware of.xxx shooting reax-minipkg-1 lowerthird2line:first responders in crisis rochester, mn lieutenant josh thompson of the rochester police department tells me most officers go through a crisis intervention training. its a week long training on how to help those who are going through a crisis...like an active shooter. as for how mentally taxing these events are for first responders... thompson says these situations would be hard on any officer- but they know they have a job to do. shooting reax-minipkg-2 "we are trained though to respond to incidents like this and have to do our job and know that there are certain things that we have to get done." lt. thompson tells me there are services available for officers too - like counseling and debreifing sessions to address any needs they may have after responding to horrific accidents. live in rochester brooke mckivergan-kimt news 3. school security-stngr-2 school security-stngr-3 thank you brooke.