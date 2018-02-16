Speech to Text for STATE WRESTLING: Class 1A first round

state wrestling day one 10-pkg-1 state wrestling day one 10-pkg-2 aj: day one at the iowa high school state wrestling tournament is in the books, we have all the action from the class 3a and 2a first round at kimt.com, tonight we shine the spotlight on class 1a state wrestling day one 10-pkg-3 lets start with al frost and his nashua plainfield huskies... brock dietz wins a top ten showdown at 106 pounds... 7 to 5. we have another top ten tussle at 120 pounds... and our first look at lake mills... #9 tyler helgeson beats number five bryce kafton with two reversals 4-2. aj: two local guys going to the quarterfinals at 126 pounds logan heaberlin of b-k gets back points here.. he laters wins with a pin... and winning a bet. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-4 logan: he was open for it, i versed him early in the year, i hit the same shot, i figured i would hit it again, i told coach i was going to pin him this time. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-5 aj: our reigning student athlete of the week is also moving on... its number four jacob mcbride of newman.. picking up a 5-2 decision and his 44th win of the year. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-6 jacob: ive never won at state before, getting on the front side, getting to work up, i feel like i have a good chance to the finals, i feel really good about it. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-7 aj: riceville's chance throndson is back to defend his title.. and he wrestles some of the craziest matches at the well... this time... its a 1-0 decision. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-8 chance: little more confident this year on my feet, last year i was struggling a little bit, so i am feeling pretty well. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-9 aj: also getting his hand raised its lake mills freshman elijah wagner at 160... elijah beats number six chance rice 3-2. aj: at 170... newman gets their second quarterfinalist .. chase mccliesh is in complete control of his match.. he eventually wins with a fall at 4:52. aj: two more quarterfinalist s at 182 pounds... lets start with our first look at central springs... its number six zach ryg... no problem for the junior... its a 9-2 w. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-10 zach: just getting my shots, on my feet, attacking and being the aggressor, not letting them get the shots on me. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-11 aj: the big night from b-k continues with tucker kroeze... tucker needs some drama... moving on with a 9-7 win.. in sudden victory. aj: gabe irons makes it three guys from lake mills in the quarterfinals... complete domination from gabe.. 15-zip tech fall. aj: also at 195.... its hunter hagen... and hagen is no stranger to this environment... he finished second last year... tonight points here.. he wins with a pin. aj: the second bash brother at central springs also secures his spot in the quarterfinals... at 220... zack santee records the only takedown of the match.. he wins 3-1. aj: cameron beminio is taking dead aim at a spot on the podium this season... problem in his opener... its a fall in just 54 seconds. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-12 cameron: i was a little nervous going into this, but i think ive got it handled, honestly, i am feeling pretty confident. state wrestling day one 10-pkg-13 aj: that's it for me... lets go back to whitney with our basketball highlights.