Speech to Text for Confined space training

rescue-sotvo-3 the rochester fire department held a special training today - to make sure they're able to help those in scary situations. confined space rescue-vo-1 confined space rescue-sotvo-2 "we want to make sure that we're the most efficient we can be at all times." they practiced belaying-which uses a rope system to lower a firefighter down a manhole in order to retrieve an unconscious person - which comes with other challenges like supplied air and communication strategies. today they practiced by sending kimt's brooke mckivergan down the hole herself. though they're all already trained in doing this-the captain from station 1 tells kimt that these men and women train every day.xxx confined space rescue-sot-1 confined space rescue-sot-2 "it's extremely important, we never know what kind of calls were going to face on a day to day basis so we have a very astringent training regimen. captain peterson says the biggest thing you can do if you need help is to provide as much information on your emergency as possible so they know how to prepare coming