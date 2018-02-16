Speech to Text for See something, say something

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and since the shooting - one statement is ringing clear. if you "see something, say something" the broward county sheriff is really emphasizing this...as are schools across the nation. encouraging people to speak up if they notice someone or something out of the ordinary. school security-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains why student/teache r relationships are so important in order for this to work. xxx school security-llpkg-1 school security-llpkg-7 natural sound it is a normal day at in charles city schools natural sound but the shooting in parkland florida has students like falyn knect talking a lot of memories just thinking what if it were to happen here think it's crazy that people people can do this type of thing but for knecht, this shooting hits closer to home. school security-llpkg-3 there was a student last year that was acting kind of different that i personally know and i didn't feel comfortable and i felt they were having some problems outside of school so i went and i told a teacher so i think that someone needs to go and talk to this person school security-llpkg-8 though she says she felt uncomfortable, falyn says she felt she needed to take action. i don't want my friend to be upset at me i felt like it was the right thing to do and i felt like it could've save peoples lives those with the school district say making these connections with students like knecht and making them feel comfortable to come forward is something they push on staff and students. school security-llpkg-5 we really take a lot of pride in time with our staff talking about the importance of relationships with kids and you start to notice changes and behaviors with particular students to bring that to the administrators school security-llpkg-9 though knecht says it may be hard to come forward, she says she feels better that she did. i heard that the suspect was actually in foster and didn't feel like you fit and stuff and that's like how i kind of felt the same way with my friend is like i don't want him to ever feel like this in charles city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three.