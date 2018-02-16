Speech to Text for IA HS State Wrestling - Thursday 6:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state wrestling day one 6-pkg-2 this is what we've been waiting for... one of the marquee high school sporting events in the country... the iowa high school state wrestling tournament. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-4 and what a cool moment before the first whistle this morning... the family of logan luft gathered for a picture with all of the referees, they are wearing luft tuff wristbands this week. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-3 aj: to the action at 106... clear lake's sam nelson is on the mats... and hes moving on with a 15-zip tech fall... strong start from the freshman state wrestling day one 6-pkg-5 sam: lead the pace, always keep them going, i normally start off slow, so i thought starting faster would keep me from getting behind and i wouldnt have to work so hard in the last periods. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-6 aj: osage sends six grapplers to the first round... their first quarterfinalist is sophomore joe sullivan at 113... and pin and a point to his fans in the crowd. aj: crestwood's kaden anderlik comes to des moines with a bullseye on his back.. number two at 120... he wins a top ten showdown 6-1. aj: eric faught picks up his 49th victory of the season... with a 13-2 major decision in the quarters.. keep in mind.. he was wrestling the number 6 guy in the state. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-7 eric: everyone gets a little first match jitters, but dominate a kid like that, trying the cheap stuff, ive been mixing it up a lot, and reshots were always there and it really helped me. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-8 aj: speaking of undefeated seasons so far... michael blockhus is now 54-0 for new hampton turkey valley.. theres a pin in 2:09. aj: staying in the neic... its number six ryan steffen at 145... wrestling for crestwood... moving into the quarterfinals... 6 to 1 decision... state wrestling day one 6-pkg-9 ryan steffen: just getting out there, getting job done real quick, moving on to tomorrow, tearing it tomorrow. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-10 aj: we say whats up to charles city at 152 pounds... dylan koresh... picks him up.. and puts him down.. koresh captures a first round win... 6-4. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-11 dylan: last year i didnt win a match down here, i just went 0-2, went home disappointed, this time i am trying even harder. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-12 aj: osage's second quarterfinalist is sophomore zach williams.. wrestling at 160 pounds... williams is living out his dream with a 4-2 win state wrestling day one 6-pkg-13 zach: its pretty awesome, it was everything and more, i think what ive though about, winning a match down here. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-14 aj: its basically the same scenario for crestwood's colter bye... also at 160...also winning 4-2.. and also getting one step closer to the podium. aj: we close out the 2-a session with two guys from the north central conference... carson devine of algona wins 3-1 at 170.. and dalton chipp of hampton dumont is moving on.. its a 6-3 decision. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-15 the afternoon session features class 3a grapplers.. and that means cullan schriever of mason city is back to defend his title... the sophomore starts his run at the well with a pin over norwalks number three wrestler. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-16 cullan: i feel any match is mine to lose, if i go put up points and do my stuff, im going to be just fine, i just trust my preparation and ive done everything right so far, now its time to go get it. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-17 at 126.. its another schriever.. this time colby schriever puts in the work.. another impressive result.. a 19-4 tech fall... next up for colby.. brody teske.. a wrestler in search of his 4th title. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-18 colby: teske, obviously i am looking toward that match but take it one match at a time. all these kids are working to get gold here, they are all going to be gunning for me. state wrestling day one 6-pkg-19 aj: that will do it for now.. ill be back with 1a first round highlights at 10.... we have a final check of your forecast.. next. / / tonight: isolated light snow early/gradual