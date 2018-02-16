Speech to Text for Using Phones During a Crisis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've seen in several recent mass shootings...incl uding the one in florida...is the use of social media to capture and share these tragedies. shooting reax-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us from the rochester studio with how local students are reacting to this trend...jeremia h? xxx shooting reax-lintro-2 in this day and age - many of us regularly pass minutes and hours using our phones - but some people i spoke with today say we should disconnect during dangerous situations. xxx shooting reax-lmpkg-1 shooting reax-lmpkg-3 students at rochester community and technical college shared their opinion about how some students inside at marjory stoneman douglass high school recorded their experiences during the deadly shooting on social media. some r-c-t-c students understood why the students would want to turn on their cameras while others says they would've done things differently. i'd run. other students-like brian rud says he would have used his phone to let his family know he's ok. shooting reax-lmpkg-2 it's really helpful because it keeps people off the scene that shouldn't be on the scene yet. and let police do their job and duty to secure the entire area shooting reax-ltag-2 i also spoke to rochester police to see what they recommend people do. they tell me social media should be your lowest prority. captain john sherwin recommends that you run, hide and as a last resort fight. reporting live in rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank