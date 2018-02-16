Speech to Text for Mental Health Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meanwhile - some people say a lack of access to mental health services could be contributing to the uptick in shootings. kimt news three's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom to explain...alex? xxx mental health-nrintro-2 katie - the accused shooter in yesterday's attack - nikolas cruz - has had a history of mental health issues. in the wake of this act of violence - we're looking at what changes to mental health services and policies are being considered. xxx mental health-nrmpkg-1 mental health-nrmpkg-3 in an interview with c-n- n...broward county beam furr says that nikolas cruz has been in and out of mental health treatment facilities...but hasn't been to one in about a year. lowerthirdcourtesy:wsvn mental health and shootings covering iowa florida governor rick scott has also announced intentions to make sure those who have mental health issues don't have access to weapons. mental health-nrmpkg-5 meanwhile - iowa senators are proposing to strengthen what some perceive as a weak mental health system by launching six new access centers to offer short term help as well as a 24- hour crisis line for mental health issues...to name a few. i spoke to jenna johnson who's from mason city...and she says that while these efforts are well intended...there is more to the story beyond just mental health issues.xxx lowerthird2line:jenna johnson mason city, ia "the fact that these adolescents with immature brains are growing up with violent media all around them. and i think that there are several different social aspects that come into play here." mental health-nrtag-2 in a december des moines register- mediacom iowa poll...nearly 64 percent of respondents said they are not satisified with the state's efforts for mental health issues. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / each